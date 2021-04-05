IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill

President Biden’s $2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill outlines a plan to create millions of jobs while putting billions of dollars towards rebuilding roads and expanding broadband access. However, this proposal may face an uphill battle with Republicans already coming out in opposition. Pennsylvania Representative Brendan Boyle joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Democrats will move this bill forward.April 5, 2021

