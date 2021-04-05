Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill

Partisan battle lines emerge as lawmakers clash over President Biden’s new infrastructure bill04:28
President Biden’s $2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill outlines a plan to create millions of jobs while putting billions of dollars towards rebuilding roads and expanding broadband access. However, this proposal may face an uphill battle with Republicans already coming out in opposition. Pennsylvania Representative Brendan Boyle joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Democrats will move this bill forward.