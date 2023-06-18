IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

    Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

    Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

  Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

  Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

  Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump's arraignment

  Biden touts pro-labor record as Republicans mull over pardoning Trump

  'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

  'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial

  Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

  J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History

  Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles

  The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment

  Trump denounces federal indictment on campaign trail

  A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America

  Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump's classified documents may have compromised national security

  The historic nature of the 2024 presidential election

  Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'

  Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: 'I'm anti-apocalypse'

  Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

American Voices

Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

As more and more Republicans announce their bid for the Presidency in 2024, they are floating the idea of pardoning Former President Trump as a way to unify a divided country. We’ve seen this all before in the 1970s when President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon as an act of unity. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss talks with American Voices Host Alicia Menendez about how that move backfired.June 18, 2023

