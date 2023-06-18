Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

As more and more Republicans announce their bid for the Presidency in 2024, they are floating the idea of pardoning Former President Trump as a way to unify a divided country. We’ve seen this all before in the 1970s when President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon as an act of unity. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss talks with American Voices Host Alicia Menendez about how that move backfired.June 18, 2023