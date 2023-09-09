IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

    05:14

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

    03:23

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

    03:43

  • Remembering Former Governor Bill Richardson

    01:29

  • Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito begin revealing their trips and gifts from Republican donors

    03:23

  • Why Trump hasn’t asked to move the Georgia case to federal court

    03:13

  • Can congress avoid a government shutdown?

    02:21

  • Noelle Nikpour: GOP Lunatic fringe focuses in on things that don't matter

    03:40

  • Julian Castro: Certain republicans have created a climate of hate

    02:01

  • Florida, criticized for its controversial Black history curriculum, grapples with racially motivated massacre

    03:44

  • Mark Meadows fights to move Georgia election interference case to federal court

    04:01

  • Debunking false GOP abortion claims

    04:50

  • New memoir digs into the daunting impact of the 'model minority' myth

    04:27

  • Jacksonville mayor says suspected shooter was 'aware' of 2018 mass shooting

    01:28

  • FBI: Jacksonville shooting being investigated as a hate crime

    03:55

  • Three people dead in racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, sheriff says

    02:57

  • Shooting at Jacksonville store leaves multiple people dead, witnesses react

    03:58

  • Trump’s ongoing tug-of-war with right-wing media

    02:55

  • Trump declares he won’t show up for GOP debates after RNC Chair says she’s holding out hope he shows up

    04:33

American Voices

Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

02:29

More than 2,000 people have been confirmed killed and another 2,000 are injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Morocco. Priscilla Thompson reports rescue crews are on the ground in hopes to find those trapped in rubble in the Atlas mountain range. Sept. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Over 2000 dead after 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    How hateful rhetoric leads to acts of violence

    05:14

  • Pres. Biden and Trump struggle to appeal to young voters

    03:23

  • Trump 'skirting the line' with social media threats

    03:43

  • Remembering Former Governor Bill Richardson

    01:29

  • Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito begin revealing their trips and gifts from Republican donors

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All