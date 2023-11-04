One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

The Texas state government is on the verge of passing legislation that makes it a crime for undocumented migrants to enter the state. It would be punishable by up to six months in prison. Immigration advocates say that the law would lead to racial profiling and discrimination against migrants. Texas State Representative Armando Walle was not afraid to call out his Republican colleagues over the unjust nature of the legislation. He joins American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.Nov. 4, 2023