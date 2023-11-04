IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

    03:36

  • Trump NY civil fraud case leads to contentious testimony, expanded gag order

    04:06

  • What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

    04:48
  • Now Playing

    One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    SAG-AFTRA reviewing 'last, best and final' offer from Hollywood studios

    00:20

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson’s nomination “tells you everything you need to know about today’s GOP”

    04:30

  • Israeli hostages’ families protest intensifying attacks on Gaza

    03:31

  • One Maine Gun Activist’s Thoughts On The Lewiston Shooting

    02:16

  • Trump’s civil fraud trial is becoming a family reunion

    02:39

  • The Anatomy of the Manhunt for the Maine Mass Shooter

    03:18

  • 'It was heartbreaking and also cold-blooded:' MSNBC documentary explores operation behind Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight

    03:43

  • McConnell signals support for Biden’s request to bundle aid to Ukraine and Israel into one bill

    02:25

  • Misinformation about Israel-Hamas war spreads like wildfire on social media

    04:46

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Trump’s fraud trial this week

    03:51

  • 'Kevin McCarthy created this mess': McCarthy blames speaker chaos on far-right House members

    05:09

  • Israeli-Hamas war could lead to uptick in hate crimes in U.S.

    03:37

  • U.S. works to help free Hamas’ hostages

    05:28

  • “They’re the ‘burn it all down’ caucus:” Molly Jong-Fast weighs in on GOP House Speaker fight

    04:42

  • Could Trump be the next to stand trial in Fulton County?

    04:20

  • 'This is a major crisis:' House still without speaker amid intensifying Israel-Hamas war, funding deadline

    04:22

American Voices

One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

05:20

The Texas state government is on the verge of passing legislation that makes it a crime for undocumented migrants to enter the state. It would be punishable by up to six months in prison. Immigration advocates say that the law would lead to racial profiling and discrimination against migrants. Texas State Representative Armando Walle was not afraid to call out his Republican colleagues over the unjust nature of the legislation. He joins American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.Nov. 4, 2023

  • Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

    03:36

  • Trump NY civil fraud case leads to contentious testimony, expanded gag order

    04:06

  • What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

    04:48
  • Now Playing

    One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    SAG-AFTRA reviewing 'last, best and final' offer from Hollywood studios

    00:20

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson’s nomination “tells you everything you need to know about today’s GOP”

    04:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All