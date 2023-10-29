One Maine Gun Activist’s Thoughts On The Lewiston Shooting

Maine’s gun laws are some of the most lax laws in the Northeast. They have “Yellow-flag laws” that many activists claim do nothing to keep guns away from dangerous people. The state also has a profound hunting culture and residents are very attached to their firearms. However, Maine Representative Jared Golden dropped his opposition to a national assault weapons ban. Alisa Conroy Morton of the Maine chapter of Moms Demand Action walks American Voices host Alicia Menendez through all this.Oct. 29, 2023