American Voices

One Maine Gun Activist’s Thoughts On The Lewiston Shooting

02:16

Maine’s gun laws are some of the most lax laws in the Northeast. They have “Yellow-flag laws” that many activists claim do nothing to keep guns away from dangerous people. The state also has a profound hunting culture and residents are very attached to their firearms. However, Maine Representative Jared Golden dropped his opposition to a national assault weapons ban. Alisa Conroy Morton of the Maine chapter of Moms Demand Action walks American Voices host Alicia Menendez through all this.Oct. 29, 2023

