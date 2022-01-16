IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Man holds rabbi, potentially others hostage in synagogue, wants release of Aafia Siddiqui

    06:20

  • At least one firefighter injured after fire at New Jersey chemical plant

    01:23

  • Watch: Bodycam shows Miami officer free dolphin trapped in fishing net

    02:14

  • Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout

    05:14

  • President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform

    08:03

  • Ohio Supreme Court battles partisan gerrymandering in redistricting process

    04:49

  • Data from major U.S. cities suggest omicron is peaking

    03:33

  • Body camera video shows a police sergeant grabbing a fellow officer by the neck

    03:17

  • Florida substitute teacher fired after using racial slur in front of students

    01:17

  • Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints

    02:04

  • Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:38

  • Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts

    01:22

  • Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire

    01:22

  • South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad

    04:32

  • Chicago’s oldest hot dog stand’s special community connection

    01:23

  • Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests

    05:20

  • Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat

    00:53

  • Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

    01:38

  • Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday

    00:23

  • Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill

    01:51

American Voices

One hostage released uninjured from Texas synagogue, police say

01:24

Police in Colleyville, Texas, say a male hostage has been released uninjured as FBI negotiators continue talks with the man that has a Rabbi held at a synagogue. Jan. 16, 2022

