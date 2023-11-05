Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

Abortion is on the ballot in Ohio. This Tuesday, voters will vote on a ballot initiative to enshrine the right to an abortion in their state's constitution. If the initiative is not passed, Ohio is at risk of having abortions banned for all pregnancies where a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as five weeks. Michele Goodwin, Georgetown Law professor and author of "Policing The Womb: Invisible Women and The Criminalization of Motherhood," joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Nov. 5, 2023