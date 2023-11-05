IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

    Congress in shambles as U.S. approaches government shutdown

  • Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

  • Trump NY civil fraud case leads to contentious testimony, expanded gag order

  • What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

  • One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

  • SAG-AFTRA reviewing 'last, best and final' offer from Hollywood studios

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson’s nomination “tells you everything you need to know about today’s GOP”

  • Israeli hostages’ families protest intensifying attacks on Gaza

  • One Maine Gun Activist’s Thoughts On The Lewiston Shooting

  • Trump’s civil fraud trial is becoming a family reunion

  • The Anatomy of the Manhunt for the Maine Mass Shooter

  • 'It was heartbreaking and also cold-blooded:' MSNBC documentary explores operation behind Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight

  • McConnell signals support for Biden’s request to bundle aid to Ukraine and Israel into one bill

  • Misinformation about Israel-Hamas war spreads like wildfire on social media

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Trump’s fraud trial this week

  • 'Kevin McCarthy created this mess': McCarthy blames speaker chaos on far-right House members

  • Israeli-Hamas war could lead to uptick in hate crimes in U.S.

  • U.S. works to help free Hamas’ hostages

  • “They’re the ‘burn it all down’ caucus:” Molly Jong-Fast weighs in on GOP House Speaker fight

American Voices

Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

04:02

Abortion is on the ballot in Ohio. This Tuesday, voters will vote on a ballot initiative to enshrine the right to an abortion in their state's constitution. If the initiative is not passed, Ohio is at risk of having abortions banned for all pregnancies where a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as five weeks. Michele Goodwin, Georgetown Law professor and author of "Policing The Womb: Invisible Women and The Criminalization of Motherhood," joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Nov. 5, 2023

Play All