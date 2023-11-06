IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ohio senate minority leader weighs in on state’s abortion ballot initiative

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump to take stand in civil fraud trial after testy testimony from his sons

    04:10

  • The major political headlines one year away from the 2024 presidential election

    04:15

  • Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

    04:02

  • Congress in shambles as U.S. approaches government shutdown

    04:41

  • Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

    03:36

  • Trump NY civil fraud case leads to contentious testimony, expanded gag order

    04:06

  • What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

    04:48

  • One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

    05:20

  • SAG-AFTRA reviewing 'last, best and final' offer from Hollywood studios

    00:20

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson’s nomination “tells you everything you need to know about today’s GOP”

    04:30

  • Israeli hostages’ families protest intensifying attacks on Gaza

    03:31

  • One Maine Gun Activist’s Thoughts On The Lewiston Shooting

    02:16

  • Trump’s civil fraud trial is becoming a family reunion

    02:39

  • The Anatomy of the Manhunt for the Maine Mass Shooter

    03:18

  • 'It was heartbreaking and also cold-blooded:' MSNBC documentary explores operation behind Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight

    03:43

  • McConnell signals support for Biden’s request to bundle aid to Ukraine and Israel into one bill

    02:25

  • Misinformation about Israel-Hamas war spreads like wildfire on social media

    04:46

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Trump’s fraud trial this week

    03:51

  • 'Kevin McCarthy created this mess': McCarthy blames speaker chaos on far-right House members

    05:09

American Voices

Ohio senate minority leader weighs in on state’s abortion ballot initiative

04:21

Tuesday night’s returns in Ohio could show us what we’re heading into in 2024. Voters there will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into their state’s constitution. If the ballot measure passes, state lawmakers would be prohibited from criminalizing the procedure on non-viable fetuses. It’s the same protection that was in place before Roe was overturned but republican lawmakers in Ohio are pushing back against it. Ohio senate minority leader Nickie Antonio joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Nov. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ohio senate minority leader weighs in on state’s abortion ballot initiative

    04:21
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump to take stand in civil fraud trial after testy testimony from his sons

    04:10

  • The major political headlines one year away from the 2024 presidential election

    04:15

  • Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

    04:02

  • Congress in shambles as U.S. approaches government shutdown

    04:41

  • Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

    03:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All