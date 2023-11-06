Ohio senate minority leader weighs in on state’s abortion ballot initiative

Tuesday night’s returns in Ohio could show us what we’re heading into in 2024. Voters there will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights into their state’s constitution. If the ballot measure passes, state lawmakers would be prohibited from criminalizing the procedure on non-viable fetuses. It’s the same protection that was in place before Roe was overturned but republican lawmakers in Ohio are pushing back against it. Ohio senate minority leader Nickie Antonio joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Nov. 6, 2023