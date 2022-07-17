IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

04:17

The case of a ten-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to receive an abortion after being raped has garnered national attention. Former abortion care provider Dr. Kristin Lyerly weighs-in on the latest from that case on American Voices.  July 17, 2022

