OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

Young voters want new lawmakers04:38
The plot to sabotage American elections03:27
- Now Playing
OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case04:17
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting03:55
'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony03:12
Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights03:20
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over erased text messages04:13
Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers00:42
Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people03:31
'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner04:01
How the FDA can aid the fight for reproduction rights03:21
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ‘willing’ to testify before Jan. 6 committee04:35
New documentary 'Fair Play' explores the imbalance of household labor06:21
Elon Musk bows out of Twitter deal03:31
How the Biden administration can expand access to the abortion pill02:36
Rep. Eric Swalwell warns not to expect much from Bannon's testimony03:37
'Pay Our Interns' fights for paid internships across all sectors02:59
Secretaries of state receiving death threats from election deniers02:21
'Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant actions are deadly': Texas Governor tests state authority limits on immigration05:42
Staying optimistic in the fight for gun safety reform02:46
Young voters want new lawmakers04:38
The plot to sabotage American elections03:27
- Now Playing
OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case04:17
- UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting03:55
'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony03:12
Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights03:20
Play All