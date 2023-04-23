NYT: White House, federal agencies ignored warnings of migrant child labor

A new bombshell from The New York Times is shedding light on the dire situation facing some migrant children in the U.S. and the systemic failure that allowed it. According to the report, the White House and federal agencies were repeatedly alerted to signs of migrant children being exploited for their labor, but those warnings were ignored or missed. MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez is joined by Hannah Dreier, the investigative reporter behind the story, Investigative Reporter for the New York Times, to discuss how these children end up working dangerous jobs, and what needs to be done to better protect them.April 23, 2023