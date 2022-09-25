North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan

- Now Playing
North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan00:30
- UP NEXT
Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat03:43
Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test02:49
Foreign governments reportedly hold more Americans hostage than terrorists and militant groups05:10
North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile in 'low intensity provocation'04:12
Sen. Warner: 'I want to get to the bottom of ' Kabul drone strike06:58
Biden takes veiled swipe at Trump for Kim Jong Un meetings02:10
Rep. Schiff: 'We are going to get to the full facts' of run up to Jan. 605:20
Biden pressed on border and foreign policy at first news conference06:05
Biden: U.S. will 'respond accordingly' if North Korea continues to escalate tension01:24
NSA Sullivan on talks with China: 'We knew it was going to be tough'09:02
Justice Department announces charges against North Korean hackers02:08
‘The Art of the Deal’ president who couldn’t make deals: Trump’s record of failure03:16
Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un remain silent on Biden win02:50
Tensions escalate as North Korea bombs liaison office near border01:40
South Korea says North Korea has blown up liaison office02:29
Kim Jong Un reportedly makes first appearance in 20 days00:49
Trump: I have a 'good idea’ about Kim’s health, ‘can’t talk about it now’00:46
Twin foreign policy crises greet Trump in the new year08:22
Esper: Embassy attack is part of 40 years of maligned behavior from Iran10:28
- Now Playing
North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan00:30
- UP NEXT
Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat03:43
Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test02:49
Foreign governments reportedly hold more Americans hostage than terrorists and militant groups05:10
North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile in 'low intensity provocation'04:12
Sen. Warner: 'I want to get to the bottom of ' Kabul drone strike06:58
Play All