IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida DACA recipients display the power of their voices in fight for in-state college tuition

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    North Carolina Rep. Julie von Haefen: 'This 12-week ban is going to be devastating'

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Brooklyn abortion clinic gears up for Fifth Circuit mifepristone ruling

    03:12

  • '#SistersInLaw' podcast hosts share passions and hobbies

    04:32

  • Over 60 progressive lawmakers urge Biden to invoke 14th Amendment to prevent debt default

    02:36

  • North Carolina AG: Abortion restrictions a 'compromise between the extreme right and the radical right'

    02:34

  • Trump team discussed overthrowing election as early as 2019, new lawsuit alleges

    04:19

  • Moms come together to call for gun reform on Mother’s Day

    03:58

  • The race against the clock to reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling

    04:12

  • After Title 42, a new fight for humane immigration reform measures

    04:12

  • DeSantis attacks Trump in Iowa without daring to speak his name

    04:25

  • First-generation American actor plays new Muppet in new Disney series "The Muppets Mayhem"

    05:52

  • Five lawmakers known as 'Sister Senators' block South Carolina abortion bans

    03:49

  • Reproductive care crisis worsens in the South

    03:28

  • How misinformation feeds authoritarian politics

    03:11

  • Fearmongering over U.S. border crippling political will to solve America’s immigration system

    04:10

  • Rep. Robert Garcia: Speaker McCarthy 'needs George Santos’ vote'

    03:20

  • Trump’s big mouth inspires ‘unusual’ rules about legal evidence

    02:35

  • The ongoing fight for a humanitarian-focused immigration system in America

    04:52

  • Comedian Cristela Alonzo explains why WGA writers are on strike

    04:15

American Voices

North Carolina Rep. Julie von Haefen: 'This 12-week ban is going to be devastating'

05:48

North Carolina Republicans pushed through a restrictive abortion ban this week. It’s being touted as a 12-week ban, but the new hoops women have to jump through make it so some seeking abortions before the official cutoff will still be denied care. North Carolina was one of the few states where people could still access the procedure in the South. State Representative Julie von Haefen joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss.May 21, 2023

  • Florida DACA recipients display the power of their voices in fight for in-state college tuition

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    North Carolina Rep. Julie von Haefen: 'This 12-week ban is going to be devastating'

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Brooklyn abortion clinic gears up for Fifth Circuit mifepristone ruling

    03:12

  • '#SistersInLaw' podcast hosts share passions and hobbies

    04:32

  • Over 60 progressive lawmakers urge Biden to invoke 14th Amendment to prevent debt default

    02:36

  • North Carolina AG: Abortion restrictions a 'compromise between the extreme right and the radical right'

    02:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All