North Carolina Rep. Julie von Haefen: 'This 12-week ban is going to be devastating'

North Carolina Republicans pushed through a restrictive abortion ban this week. It’s being touted as a 12-week ban, but the new hoops women have to jump through make it so some seeking abortions before the official cutoff will still be denied care. North Carolina was one of the few states where people could still access the procedure in the South. State Representative Julie von Haefen joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss.May 21, 2023