North Carolina AG: Abortion restrictions a 'compromise between the extreme right and the radical right'

North Carolina’s Republican House Speaker declared the state’s restrictive abortion law a compromise, despite no support from Democrats in the state. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has pushed back, calling the move a compromise only with the far-right. Stein joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward after the state’s GOP supermajority voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.May 21, 2023