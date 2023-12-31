IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Nikki Haley’s Civil War comments underscore America’s understanding of our own history

American Voices

Nikki Haley’s Civil War comments underscore America’s understanding of our own history

04:16

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s comments over the cause of the Civil War are more than just a political gaffe that needs cleaning up. The comments also underscore America’s grappling with our own history. Clint Smith, Staff Writer for The Atlantic and MSNBC Political Analyst David Jolly joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss the dangers of whitewashing history. Dec. 31, 2023

    Nikki Haley’s Civil War comments underscore America’s understanding of our own history

