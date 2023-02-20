IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

    03:27
    Nikki Haley avoids criticism of Donald Trump as she launches 2024 bid for the White House

    03:42
    Trump vows to expand death penalty if re-elected

    05:31

  Black Girl Freedom Week: It's time we invest in Black girls

    05:10

  Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12

  Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  House Republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41

  The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44

  How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  MSU professor on mass shooting: 'You don't think it's going to happen here, and then it does'

    04:13

  Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23

  Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump's election lies were bogus

    02:32

  Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

    03:13

  Kentucky Republicans strip away rights from trans youth

    03:27

  Nearing 1 year of war, U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

    03:03

  New York Times criticized for anti-transgender coverage

    02:48

  Bad Bunny's [Spanish] performance shows institutions are failing to keep up with the new mainstream

    03:40

  Why eating culturally relevant foods is important

    03:53

  How Michael Cohen's testimony could help take down Trump

    02:17

  Gov. DeSantis and the future of the Republican Party

    03:29

Nikki Haley avoids criticism of Donald Trump as she launches 2024 bid for the White House

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is struggling to explain how she would govern differently than Donald Trump as she kicks off her 2024 campaign. Molly Jong-Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair and MSNBC Political Analyst David Jolly joined American Voices with guest host Michael Steele to discuss the challenges of defeating Trump in the GOP primary. Feb. 20, 2023

