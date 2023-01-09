Newly elected Democrat predicts chaos and confusing under Kevin McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give inside look into their lives04:08
The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 196403:37
Immigration lawyer: 'It shouldn’t be about keeping people out'04:18
- Now Playing
Newly elected Democrat predicts chaos and confusing under Kevin McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker02:40
- UP NEXT
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'03:14
Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP03:04
Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines03:48
Former NFL player turned neurosurgeon weighs in on the dangers of the game05:13
Biden’s former migration advisor weighs in on new border rules03:30
The white supremacy behind the 'big lie'03:29
‘Far-right rot’: Rep. Santos displays white power symbol during speaker vote04:19
Medical expert weighs in on what happened to Damar Hamlin03:47
Rep. Robert Garcia: McCarthy has given away the keys to the far-right05:30
House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing02:47
What the Jan. 6 committee means for Biden’s legacy03:31
House bill paves the way for Puerto Rican statehood03:30
Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker04:26
Argentina’s high stakes in the World Cup final02:46
Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook05:15
The ongoing fight for asylum seekers and real immigration reform04:08
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give inside look into their lives04:08
The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 196403:37
Immigration lawyer: 'It shouldn’t be about keeping people out'04:18
- Now Playing
Newly elected Democrat predicts chaos and confusing under Kevin McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker02:40
- UP NEXT
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'03:14
Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP03:04
Play All