New York Times criticized for anti-transgender coverage

Over 1,000 writers and advocacy groups are asking the New York Times to improve its reporting on the transgender community. “We see coverage of trans people done in a way that looks like a press release from a far-right organization,” says Chase Strangio, ACLU Deputy Director For Trans Justice. He joined MSNBC guest host Paola Ramos to share how media misrepresentation is fueling anti-trans legislation across the United States.Feb. 19, 2023