New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses crime concerns ahead of election day

New York governor Kathy Hochul joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to address concerns about crime ahead of election day on November 8th. She’s running against Republican Lee Zeldin, an avid Trump supporter, who has vowed to restrict abortion access and who has expressed support for Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill. Hochul vows to protect New Yorkers fundamental rights and says she is taking action to ensure New Yorkers feel safe. Nov. 6, 2022