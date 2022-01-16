New research reveals link between misogyny and far-right extremism
A new report from Everytown for Gun Safety finds hatred of women is fueling far-right ideologies. "Misogyny is the glue that holds these things together," says Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She and former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss the rise of the men's rights movement and how terrorist attacks are tied to violence against women.Jan. 16, 2022
