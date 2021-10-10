New report shows Rutherford County, Tennessee’s juvenile justice system has a staggering history of jailing children 

Nashville Public Radio and ProPublica reporters released an investigative report on the high rates of children, in particularly black children, who have wound up in juvenile detention in Rutherford County, TN. A case from 2016, where 11 black children were arrested for a crime that doesn’t exist under Tennessee law, was not an exception but the norm. Meribah Knight, a senior reporter with Nashville Public Radio who contributed to ProPublica's report, joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to dig deeper into her investigative report, and the effect on the children in this county.Oct. 10, 2021