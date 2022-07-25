IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America

05:08

Rafael Agustin grew up in the U.S., not knowing he was undocumented until high school. Agustin joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss his new memoir 'Illegally Yours.' In it, he details his and his family's immigration story.July 25, 2022

