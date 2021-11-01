New investigation reveals how Jan. 6 was ‘plotted in plain sight’

Law enforcement missed major red flags in the months before January 6, but Representative Liz Cheney was concerned enough to hire a private security detail to escort her to the Capitol, the Washington Post reports in a new investigation. Washington Post National Investigative Correspondent Carol Leonnig and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman discuss the lead-up to the insurrection and how former President Trump can be held accountable.Nov. 1, 2021