American Voices

New Harvard University study shows some Jan. 6th rioters had revolution, civil war, and secession on their minds

01:51

NBC reporters Ben Collins and Ryan Reilly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the details of a new Harvard University study about the motives of January 6th rioters and their implications for political violence in the U.S.July 25, 2022

