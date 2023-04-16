IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

New generation of Democrats clashing with Republican supermajorities

04:18

The expulsion of two Tennessee Democrats from the Tennessee General Assembly is exposing how Republicans are consolidating power to push policies that the majority of voters reject. Tory Gavito, co-founder & president of Way to Win and Andrea Mercado, executive director of Florida Rising joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss steps forward to strengthen American democracy. April 16, 2023

