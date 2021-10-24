New developments indicate steps toward vaccinating younger kids

All three Covid-19 vaccines are now approved by the CDC for booster shots, with different recommendations, and children under 11 may be closer to getting the first dose. During the same week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a study that found a more than 90% efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic covid among children ages 5-11. The FDA has said the benefits of the Pfizer vaccine among children outweigh the risks. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to talk about the impact of vaccinating children, the FDA’s approval of mixing and matching vaccines for boosters, and whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should have been a single dose shot. Oct. 24, 2021