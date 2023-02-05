New developments in Tyre Nichols case, renewed calls for accountability

New developments have emerged in the Tyre Nichols case. A falsified police report has come to light, a 6th officer was fired and two EMTs have had their licenses suspended. There are renewed calls for accountability and police reform as we learn more about the night where Nichols was fatally beaten. Chris Lomax, former federal prosecutor and managing attorney at Lomax Legal, joined American Voices to discuss what true police reform should look like at the local and federal level. He was joined by Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for The Atlanta Journal Constitution.Feb. 5, 2023