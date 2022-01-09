New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

Medical experts have long said that a majority of the world needs to be vaccinated in order to get to the other side of the pandemic. Yet, just over four percent of people in low-income countries are vaccinated, compared to 70 percent of people in high-income countries. A new patent-free vaccine known as Corbevax could help close that gap. Dr. Peter Hotez, one of the researchers who developed the vaccine, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 9, 2022