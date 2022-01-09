Medical experts have long said that a majority of the world needs to be vaccinated in order to get to the other side of the pandemic. Yet, just over four percent of people in low-income countries are vaccinated, compared to 70 percent of people in high-income countries. A new patent-free vaccine known as Corbevax could help close that gap. Dr. Peter Hotez, one of the researchers who developed the vaccine, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 9, 2022
Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News
04:54
'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation
06:10
Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election
10:29
How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic
05:11
Now Playing
New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer
05:55
UP NEXT
‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism