    New 'Camelot' adaptation brings show into 21st century

American Voices

New 'Camelot' adaptation brings show into 21st century

The stars of Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation of “Camelot” joined American Voices to discuss how they made old characters feel new again, and why the themes of the show still apply to 2023 American politics. Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica delved into why lessons about democracy, justice and decency are relevant today, and will stay relevant in days to come.  April 29, 2023

