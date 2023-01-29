New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

After Tyre Nichols was killed by the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, President Biden says he will urge Congress to pass much needed police reform measures. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to discuss what passing that reform will take. Rep. Swalwell also weighs in on the extremism that lead to the attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi. Jan. 29, 2023