American Voices

Honoring the legacy of the first American woman to spacewalk

Astronaut Kathy Sullivan was the first American woman to perform a spacewalk. She joined Meredith Bagby, the author of “The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed The Face of Space of Space Travel,” on American Voices to discuss the legacy of women in space in honor of Women’s History Month.March 12, 2023

