New bombshell book highlights Trump enablers touting the 'Big Lie'

An excerpt released by the Washington post from the new book “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” sheds new light on Donald Trump’s final days as president and those around him who enable the “Big Lie.” New York Times Columnist Michelle Goldberg and Meghan Milloy, Founder & Executive Director of Republican Women for Progress joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Trump’s hold on the GOP.