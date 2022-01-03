Neighboring communities pitch in to help CO wildfire victims
In the wake of the most destructive wildfire in CO history, neighboring towns and cities are pitching in to do what they can to help. Boulder, Colorado Mayor Aaron Brockett joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what his community is doing to assist.Jan. 3, 2022
