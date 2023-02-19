IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Nearing 1 year of war, U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

03:03

American Voices guest host Paola Ramos is joined by Rep. John Garamendi to discuss the U.S. officially accusing Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, and what accountability could look like for Russian President Putin.  Feb. 19, 2023

