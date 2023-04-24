IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NBC News: Biden preparing for reelection bid as Trump continues hold over GOP base

President Biden is gearing up for a reelection announcement according to three sources familiar with the planning. This comes as a new NBC News poll finds Trump the top pick among GOP primary voters. A political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the state of play for the 2024 race for the White House.  April 24, 2023

