Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse makes history with Broadway debut

With the premiere of “The Thanksgiving Play,” Larissa FastHorse has become the first known Native American woman to have a play performed on Broadway. The comedy sets its sights on the traditional Thanksgiving myth, and those who try to control the narrative around the holiday. In this extended interview, she joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss her thought-provoking comedy and the growing audience for indigenous stories.April 15, 2023