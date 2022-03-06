National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict
MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi says there’s a lot of secret intrigue behind what’s going on beneath the surface inside U.S. intelligence operations in regards to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He gives a look into what some of that intrigue is on American Voices with Alicia Menendez.March 6, 2022
