    National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'

  • The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

  • Rep. Boyle: Ukraine aid should get there quickly

  • Fears of larger Russian cyber attacks loom

  • Inside Putin’s mindset as Russian forces ramp up attacks in Ukraine

  • Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power

  • Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

  • 'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

  • Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

  • World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine

  • Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine

  • NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

  • Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

American Voices

National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi says there’s a lot of secret intrigue behind what’s going on beneath the surface inside U.S. intelligence operations in regards to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He gives a look into what some of that intrigue is on American Voices with Alicia Menendez.March 6, 2022

