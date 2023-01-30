IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

NAACP Memphis Branch demanding police reform following death of Tyre Nichols

04:27

The NAACP Memphis Branch is calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act after the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Van Turner, President of the NAACP Memphis Branch joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss reimagining policing in America. Jan. 30, 2023

