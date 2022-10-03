NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis

The city of Jackson, Mississippi has had an ongoing water crisis for years. Earlier this summer, the city’s water system reached its breaking point when flooding overwhelmed the city’s water facility and there was no running water for a week. A boil notice was in place for much of the summer and many residents are just now able to use water out of their faucets again. The NAACP has filed a federal complaint on behalf of the residents of Jackson, arguing years of racist neglect have forced the city into water scarcity. NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Oct. 3, 2022