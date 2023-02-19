MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

Three students are dead and five more remain hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University. “Who’s the last parent that we’re going to ask to bury their child before some common sense action gets taken?” wonders Josh Cowen, education policy professor at MSU. He joined MSNBC guest host Paola Ramos to discuss how the campus is mourning and moving forward.Feb. 19, 2023