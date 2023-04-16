IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    MSNBC series "Leguizamo Does America" highlights Latino excellence across the U.S.

American Voices

MSNBC series "Leguizamo Does America" highlights Latino excellence across the U.S.

03:39

MSNBC's new six-part series "Leguizamo Does America" spotlights Latino excellence. John Leguizamo travels across the country to celebrate the rich and diverse Latino cultures in six cities, exploring food, politics, music, and everything in between. The executive producer of the series Carolina Saavedra joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what viewers can expect. April 16, 2023

    MSNBC series "Leguizamo Does America" highlights Latino excellence across the U.S.

