More accountability demanded from Memphis police department

The Memphis police department has deactivated its Scorpion Unit following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. The unit was created to combat crime in the city and the five officers who assaulted Nichols were a part of that unit. But some former law enforcement officials say that’s not enough. The say the police chief and other officers who arrived at the scene, but did not step in to help Nichols, should also be held accountable.  Retired Los Angeles police department sergeant Cheryl Dorsey, as well as retired New York Police Department detective and director of The Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 29, 2023

