Montgomery, Alabama’s mayor on masking residents, encouraging vaccines amid rising Covid cases

Seven states make up half of all new Covid cases in the United States, according to White House officials. And in one of those states, Alabama, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is issuing a mask advisory in an effort to curb the rising cases and hospitalizations in his city while a mask mandate ban is in effect in the state. Mayor Reed joins MSNBC’s “American Voices” to discuss what he’s hearing from residents and what he feels is still needed to help the people of Alabama. Aug. 9, 2021