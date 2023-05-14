Moms come together to call for gun reform on Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day a group of moms banded together to demand comprehensive gun reform and they are calling on the general public to help amplify their message. With guns being the number one killer of children in the U.S. these moms felt Mother’s Day was a particularly fitting day for the “Phone Calls, Not Flowers” campaign as they fight to protect their children from gun violence. The organization For Facts Sake is behind the campaign and their founder attorney Emily Amick joined American Voices to discuss. May 14, 2023