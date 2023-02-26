IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

American Voices

Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

The son of Renee Makowski Upham survived a school shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit, Michigan in 2021. And now the college he plans to attend next year, Michigan State University (MSU), has had a mass shooting of its own. A little over week after the MSU shooting, Renee and her daughter Olivia joined MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to reflect on these shootings and how they have impacted their family.Feb. 26, 2023

