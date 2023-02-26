Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

The son of Renee Makowski Upham survived a school shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit, Michigan in 2021. And now the college he plans to attend next year, Michigan State University (MSU), has had a mass shooting of its own. A little over week after the MSU shooting, Renee and her daughter Olivia joined MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to reflect on these shootings and how they have impacted their family.Feb. 26, 2023