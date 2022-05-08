Mitch McConnell says national abortion ‘possible’ under GOP Senate control

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told USA Today a national ban on abortion is possible if Republicans win back control of the Senate. MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver, law professor Michele Goodwin, and Meagan Hatcher-Mays, Director of Democracy Policy for Indivisible joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the politics of a post-Roe America.May 8, 2022