    Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida

American Voices

Migrants lead recovery efforts in Southwest Florida

02:58

Hurricane Ian completely flattened buildings and homes throughout Southwest Florida. Rescue crews are still shifting through the destruction for survivors and helping rebuild what was destroyed in the storm. The Resilience Force is one group helping respond to the crisis. Saket Soni is the executive director. He joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss. Oct. 2, 2022

