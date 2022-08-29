Michigan’s top doctor testifies against abortion ban: ‘The law is problematic in so many ways’

A judge has temporarily blocked Michigan’s trigger law, which would make performing an abortion a felony. “It’s a time of great uncertainty” for providers, says Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. She joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the reproductive rights “roller coaster” as Gov. Whitmer tries to remove the abortion ban from Michigan’s constitution.Aug. 29, 2022