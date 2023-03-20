IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58

  • Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13

  • A possible six-week abortion ban in Florida would impact women in several states

    03:05

  • Democrats launch pro-Biden ads in four swing states

    04:31

  • 'We’ve got to monitor this for the incitement of violence': Law enforcement prepares for possible Trump indictment

    03:56

  • Donald Trump claims he’ll be arrested Tuesday in connection to hush-money investigation

    06:07

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis points to Florida as a 'blueprint' for the nation

    02:43

  • Banning abortion pill could have far reaching impacts beyond reproductive healthcare

    03:50

  • Trump likely to be indicted ‘in a matter of days’

    02:42

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls Republican reactions to potential Trump arrest 'irresponsible'

    03:25

  • Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to ‘all of their money’, regulators say

    02:02

  • 'A policy of cruelty': Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

    05:15

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

    02:17

American Voices

Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

03:31

As former President Trump faces a possible indictment in the Manhattan hush money probe, NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss puts it all into context.March 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58

  • Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All