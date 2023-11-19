IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Mexico & China agree to help U.S. curb opioid crisis

06:26

Drug overdose deaths hit a record high last year and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, killed more Americans than any other drug. This week Mexico and China agreed to help curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. Those two countries are responsible for most of the fentanyl that Americans consume. Los Angeles Times criminal justice editor Keegan Hamilton has been covering this issue for years. He joined American Voices' guest host Paola Ramos to explain how the new agreements will impact the U.S. drug crisis. Nov. 19, 2023

