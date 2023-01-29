IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols

06:33

The Memphis Police Department permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the police killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five fired Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder were part of the special unit. American Voices’ Alicia Menendez and her panel discussed the need for police reform following the senseless death at the hands of police. Jan. 29, 2023

